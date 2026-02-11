Get App
AIBE 21 Registration Opens Today — Know More About Exam Fees, Timetable, And Passing Marks

The registration process for the AIBE 21 has commenced today, Feb. 11, according to the Bar Council of India. The deadline for applications is April 30.

Read Time: 3 mins
The official timetable states that the deadlines for fee payment and registration form rectification are May 1 and May 30, respectively.
The registration process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 21 has commenced today, Feb. 11, according to the Bar Council of India (BCI). The deadline for applications is April 30. The registration link will be active shortly. Allindiabarexamination.com, the official website, will provide the AIBE XXI application forms.

Application Dates And Fees

The official timetable states that the deadlines for fee payment and registration form rectification are May 1 and May 30, respectively. The exam is scheduled for June 6 and the admit cards will be distributed on May 22.

In addition to taxes, the AIBE application cost is typically Rs 2,500 for SC and ST candidates and Rs 3,500 for General, OBC, and PWD candidates.

Eligibility For AIBE EXAM

Candidates must have a three- or five-year LL.B. degree from an accredited college or university recognised by BCI in order to be eligible for AIBE. Graduates, enrolled students, and those who enrolled in classes but dropped them are all included in this. Applications are also open to final-year and final-semester LL.B. students who have no outstanding balances.

The Certificate of Practice (CoP), which is necessary for law graduates to practice in courts throughout India, will only be awarded to those who pass the exam, candidates should be aware.

Follow These Steps To Register For AIBE 21 Exam

Step 1: Go to the official websites, either barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: To view the AIBE 21 notification, click the link on the home page.

Step 3: The screen will display the official notification.

Step 4: Download the alert to view exam dates, eligibility, and other details.

Step 5: Save a hard copy for further use.

Passing Marks For AIBE 21

For candidates in the general category, the AIBE passing scores range from 40% to 45%. Candidates who fall into the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories now have a 40% pass percentage instead of the previous 35%.

Important information such as the date of the AIBE 21 exam, registration schedule, application procedure, eligibility requirements, curriculum, and other crucial instructions will be included in the official notification. Candidates should monitor the official website for updates if they plan to sit for the All India Bar Examination (XXI).

