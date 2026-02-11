Premier League 2025-26 Managerial Sack Race: From Ruben Amorim To Thomas Frank — Check Full List

Thomas Frank has become the latest Premier League manager to get sacked as the Dane lost his job at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday after less than eight months being appointed.

His last match as Spurs boss ended in disappointment, a 1-2 Premier League home defeat against Newcastle United. The defeat left Spurs lingering at 16th place on the league with just 29 points from 26 games.

"The club has taken the decision to make a change in the men's head coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today," Tottenham said in a statement issued on its website.

Frank had succeeded Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked at the end of the last season. The club finished the 2024/25 Premier League season at 17th place but won its first piece of silverware in 17 years as they won UEFA Europa League by beating Manchester United.

Frank has become the seventh manager to be sacked by a Premier League club this season. Below is a list of all the managerial sackings that have taken place:

1. Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo was the first managerial casualty this season. Nuno was sacked from his role of Nottingham Forest manager in September 2025. The Portuguese served as the manager for 21 months and guided the club to a seventh place finish at the end of the 2024/25 PL season, their highest finish since 1994-95. It also helped the club to get back to European competition. But on-field success did not help him secure his job as he had a major fall-out with club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

2. Graham Potter

West Ham United parted ways with Graham Potter in last September 2025. Under Potter, West Ham managed to win just six of the Premier League games they had played. The Englishman was appointed as the club manager in January 2025, but couldn't taste much success there. He was later replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo.

3. Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou returned to the Premier League when he was appointed as the new manager of Nottingham Forest following Nuno Espirito Santo's dismissal. But the Australia's return to the league did not turn out as planned as we sacked after just eight games. In his 39-day tenure, Postecoglou lost six matches and drew twice.

4. Vitor Pereira

Vitor Pereira was booted out of Wolverhampton Wanderers following a prolonged poor run in which the club failed to win each of the first 10 PL games and were at the bottom of the league table. Pereira was appointed as the club manager in December 2024.

5. Enzo Maresca

On Jan. 1 Chelsea fired Enzo Maresca. The Italian served as the Blues boss for 18 months and under him, the club lifted the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. But inconsistent showing in the league and a fall-out with the club's board meant that Maresca lost his job.

6. Ruben Amorim

Four days after Maresca's sacking, Ruben Amorim was dismissed from managerial duties at Manchester United. Amorim's 14-month tenure at Old Trafford saw United win just 15 matches in 47 Premier League game. When he was sacked, United were sixth and had already suffered an embarrassing defeat against fourth-tier Grimsby Town in the League Club. Like Maresca, Amorim, too, had a major fallout with the higherups of the club.

