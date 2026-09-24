'Celebrate, It's The Floor Two Years Out': Iran's Top Negotiator Mocks US As Yields Top 5.1%

Iran's top negotiator has mocked the US after the 10-year Treasury yield reportedly crossed 5.1%, warning that borrowing costs could return to levels last seen in the 1970s.

In a post on X, MB Ghalibaf wrote: “Happy 5.1% 10Y America 🎉. Mashallah. Celebrate: it's the floor two years out.”

Ghalibaf, also took aim at US policy toward Iran, saying Washington wanted to drag the country back to 1970s levels.

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“Nobody told you Iran isn't for arrogant amateurs? We'll return you to 1970s rates, plus high gas prices, diesel shortages and bell-bottoms. Enjoy the nostalgia!” he wrote.

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The post came as rising US Treasury yields added to pressure across financial markets, with the benchmark 10-year yield topping 5.1%.

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