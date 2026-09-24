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'Celebrate, It's The Floor Two Years Out': Iran's Top Negotiator Mocks US As Yields Top 5.1%

Iran's top negotiator mocked the US after 10-year Treasury yields crossed 5%, warning of a return to 1970s rates and fuel pain!

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'Celebrate, It's The Floor Two Years Out': Iran's Top Negotiator Mocks US As Yields Top 5.1%
Iran's top negotiator mocks the US as 10-year Treasury yields cross 5%.
(Photo: @mb_ghalibaf/x)

Iran's top negotiator has mocked the US after the 10-year Treasury yield reportedly crossed 5.1%, warning that borrowing costs could return to levels last seen in the 1970s.

In a post on X, MB Ghalibaf wrote: “Happy 5.1% 10Y America 🎉. Mashallah. Celebrate: it's the floor two years out.”

Ghalibaf, also took aim at US policy toward Iran, saying Washington wanted to drag the country back to 1970s levels.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

“Nobody told you Iran isn't for arrogant amateurs? We'll return you to 1970s rates, plus high gas prices, diesel shortages and bell-bottoms. Enjoy the nostalgia!” he wrote.

ALSO READ: 30-Year Yield Touches Post-2004 High As $105-Oil Fuels Bets Of More Hawkish Fed


The post came as rising US Treasury yields added to pressure across financial markets, with the benchmark 10-year yield topping 5.1%.

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