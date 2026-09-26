Bangkok Declares All 50 Districts Disaster Zones As Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding

Bangkok has placed all 50 of its districts under a flood disaster declaration after intense rainfall brought nearly 300 mm of rain over roughly two days, leaving large parts of the Thai capital waterlogged and disrupting traffic and daily life.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration expanded the disaster declaration citywide on Saturday after persistent downpours caused canal water levels to rise sharply, with flooding affecting multiple areas of the capital.

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Eastern districts have been among the worst affected, with authorities reporting significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The heavy rain began on Thursday afternoon and continued for more than two days.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said rainfall had approached 300 mm by Saturday morning, with Min Buri recording 274.5 mm and Khlong Sam Wa 273 mm.

The declaration will allow authorities to accelerate emergency assistance, mobilise resources and coordinate relief measures across the city. Officials have been directed to prepare shelters, protect vulnerable residents and distribute sandbags in flood-prone areas.

BMA-run schools are being prepared as temporary shelters, while officials have been asked to identify bedridden patients and others requiring special assistance.

Residents have also been advised to document flood-related damage for potential relief claims.

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Chadchart urged residents to remain indoors where possible and move vehicles to higher ground. He warned that residents living near canals faced heightened risks as water levels remained high.

The city had initially declared only three districts - Nong Chok, Suan Luang and Khan Na Yao - as disaster areas on September 25. The order was expanded citywide on September 26 as rainfall persisted and flooding intensified.

Further heavy rain was forecast, raising concerns over additional flooding and disruption in the coming hours.

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