AI's Hidden Jobs Boom: Why Blue-Collar Workers Are In Demand

The AI boom is creating an unexpected wave of jobs far beyond the tech sector. Across the US, the race to build data centres and the infrastructure needed to power them is driving up demand for electricians, plumbers, heavy-equipment operators and other skilled workers.

According to a Fox News report, the massive expansion of AI infrastructure is fuelling a surge in industrial construction as technology companies build more data centres and chip plants, while investing heavily in the power infrastructure needed to keep increasingly energy-hungry AI systems running.

Data Centre Boom Drives Skilled-Trade Demand

US construction spending is projected to rise from $2.22 trillion in 2026 to $2.85 trillion by 2031, according to a report from Merlo America developed with predictive sales intelligence firm BiltData.ai, cited by Fox News.

The market size of industrial construction, including factories and data centres, is anticipated to reach $684 billion by 2031, accounting for about 24% of total US construction spending.

Building a large data centre requires heavy-equipment operators and logistics workers during site preparation, followed by concrete workers, electricians, plumbers and other specialised tradespeople.

"For many years, there's been a lack of focus, just in general, on what the benefit of a career in the trades," explained Cole Renken, general manager of Merlo America, the U.S. division of Italian construction equipment manufacturer Merlo Group.

Furthermore, as data centres require substantial power infrastructure, electrical workers' demand is rising significantly across the US.

Also Read: Bill Gates Sounds Alarm On AI: Jobs And Human Life At Risk

AI Infrastructure Needs Workers Beyond Construction

The employment opportunity may extend well beyond the initial construction phase. Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AI infrastructure company Alpha Compute, told Fox News that data centres need workers to install equipment, monitor operations, carry out maintenance and support future expansion.

"These are projects that can provide hundreds or thousands of jobs over many, many years," Kaiser said. "It's not a quick construction project."

The trend could also help address the longstanding shortage of skilled workers in the US. The development highlights a less-discussed side of the AI boom. Even as artificial intelligence transforms software and office-based work, its physical expansion depends on people who can build data centres, install electrical systems, operate machinery and maintain the infrastructure.

For workers, the shift could bring renewed attention to skilled trades and specialised technical careers. Industry executives are saying these roles can offer stable employment and, with appropriate training, provide access to higher-paying opportunities.

Also Read: 6,500+ Jobs Gone In 10 Days: Uber, PayPal, Zomato And More Cut Workforce

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