6,500+ Jobs Gone In 10 Days: Uber, PayPal, Zomato And More Cut Workforce

More than 6,300 tech roles have reportedly been cut worldwide in the first 10 days of September 2026, as companies restructure their businesses and focus on profitability while increasing spending on artificial intelligence (AI), automation and cloud technologies.

Tech giants such as Uber, PayPal, Zomato, Apple and Oracle, are among firms cutting jobs or preparing further workforce reductions. Uber is reportedly eliminating about 3,300 positions, equivalent to roughly 10% of its global workforce, marking one of its largest workforce reductions since the pandemic, as per media reports.

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In India, PayPal will reduce its headcount by about 4%, affecting 220 employees in its Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad hubs across technology, finance and operations. Concurrently, Zomato and Apple have collectively eliminated nearly 250 roles, while Oracle reportedly plans global job cuts affecting thousands.

The latest reductions reflect a common set of pressures across the technology industry. Companies are seeking to control costs amid slower growth, margin pressures and changing market conditions, while also addressing over-hiring during the pandemic. Many firms are simplifying operations and reducing positions in functions such as customer success, operations, recruitment and product management.

At the same time, businesses are redirecting capital and talent towards AI, automation, cloud computing and other technologies expected to improve productivity. The shift suggests that companies are increasingly favouring leaner organisational structures and sustainable profitability over aggressive expansion.

According to Layoffs.fyi, nearly 1.3 lakh technology employees globally have lost their jobs during 2026, with major companies such as Amazon, Meta and Oracle also announcing workforce reductions.

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The continuing layoffs indicate a wider transformation in the technology sector, where cost discipline and technological investment are increasingly shaping workforce decisions.

Beyond AI integration, tech firms are cutting jobs to address slower business growth, boost profit margins, correct post-pandemic over-hiring and simplify operational structures.

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