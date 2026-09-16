70% Of Gen Z Healthcare Workers In US Eye Exit Amid Looming Shortage, Survey Finds

A recent Harris Poll survey found that 70% of Gen Z healthcare workers in the US plan to look for new job opportunities next year. This trend is mainly fueled by a pursuit of career growth and professional development, not by a lack of workplace loyalty, according to a report.

The findings underscore a retention challenge for US healthcare employers, who already anticipate a shortfall of nearly 500,000 workers by 2038 due to an ageing workforce and rising demand straining staffing levels.

According to a Harris Poll survey commissioned by education services companies Strategic Education and Workforce Edge, roughly 70% of Generation Z healthcare workers, typically those born between 1997 and 2012, expect to pursue new roles in the coming year, as reported by Reuters.

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Yet 65% said they ultimately hope to stay with one employer for five years or longer, while nearly everyone said job stability mattered to them. The survey found that across all age groups, 59% of healthcare workers expect to look for a new role within the next year.

The survey indicated that career progression, not just a wish to switch employers, might be a key driver of turnover among younger workers.

About half of the employers surveyed cited a lack of career advancement or training as the primary reason workers quit, whereas only around one in four employees expressed confidence that their employer would invest in their future.

An online survey of 1,514 healthcare employees and 304 employers was carried out between June 12 and July 1.

Employers also seem to be reevaluating the role of artificial intelligence in workforce planning. According to the survey, about 79% said AI skills would be essential for employees to stay competitive, a drop from 89% the previous year.

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