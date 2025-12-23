Business NewsTrendingBengaluru Woman Sends Legal Notice After Society's Moral Policing; Reddit Post Goes Viral
Bengaluru Woman Sends Legal Notice After Society's Moral Policing; Reddit Post Goes Viral

The woman said that the men threatened eviction and tried to intimidate her, but she issued a legal notice to them.

23 Dec 2025, 04:05 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The woman is seeking Rs 62 lakh compensation from the accused. (Photo:&nbsp;Pexels)</p></div>
The woman is seeking Rs 62 lakh compensation from the accused. (Photo: Pexels)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A Bengaluru woman is receiving widespread praise for standing up against alleged harassment and moral policing by her housing society members at her own home. The 22-year-old woman’s online post went viral after she sought advice on a law community on Reddit.

She lives alone and owns a flat in a premium residential society in the city, as per the Reddit post made two days ago. On Saturday night, she had five friends at her place for dinner. According to her, there was no loud music, party, or disturbance. They were cooking and talking normally.

“One uncle knocked and said, ‘bachelors are not allowed here, call the owner you’ve rented this flat from.’ I told him I am the owner and that's your no goddamn business. I shut the door. That burst his ego there,” she shared.

Soon after, four to five society board members allegedly entered her flat without permission, accusing her and her friends of drinking and drug use. 

“They called the police. The police asked who owns the flat — I said I do. They asked me to show papers; I refused because we weren’t creating any nuisance and they had no right to enter my home. I live alone and my father had insisted on installing a living room camera for safety — everything was recorded. We’re law students, so the police didn’t try to do anything arbitrary or shady,” she added.

Since the incident, she has sent legal notices to the society and to the individuals involved, alleging trespass, harassment and intimidation. She plans to file a civil suit.

“Separately, I’ve sent individual legal notices to every person who entered my apartment for trespass, nuisance and assault. Tomorrow, I will file a civil suit on all of them,” she added.

She also raised concerns about bachelors who live on rented premises and go through such situations frequently. 

“In my case, I own the flat — but imagine how much worse this is for bachelors living in other cities on rent, who don’t have the resources, legal awareness, or power to fight back. This kind of moral policing and harassment is a serious problem,” the woman’s post concluded.

The woman also shared a separate update later, noting that the involved individuals were removed from their posts and had issued an apology. However, she has decided to pursue legal action seeking Rs 62 lakh compensation from the accused.

Many people praised the woman for standing her ground and taking legal action. Social media users noted that such behaviour by housing societies needs to be challenged.

“Now that I’m an uncle myself, I still believe what she’s doing is right. Barging into someone’s house even if they are wrong is asking for trouble,” a user commented on X post, discussing the incident.

“By pushing for Rs 62 lakh, she’s setting a precedent: your MC badge isn’t a search warrant. If you trespass into a woman’s home to 'moral police' her, you don't just lose your seat - you lose your peace of mind and your bank balance. Absolute banger,” another comment read.

“India isn’t a place worth living. The society secretaries think they run the Government in the society,” a user said.

However, many people also pointed out that there could be another side to the story.

“This situation does not appear to have arisen suddenly; it seems to have been brewing for quite some time. What is unfolding now looks less like a genuine conflict and more like an attempt at mutual framing,” a user commented.

Many users outlined that it was important to hear the society’s version before forming strong opinions. 

