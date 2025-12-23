Bengaluru Woman Sends Legal Notice After Society's Moral Policing; Reddit Post Goes Viral

A Bengaluru woman is receiving widespread praise for standing up against alleged harassment and moral policing by her housing society members at her own home. The 22-year-old woman’s online post went viral after she sought advice on a law community on Reddit.

She lives alone and owns a flat in a premium residential society in the city, as per the Reddit post made two days ago. On Saturday night, she had five friends at her place for dinner. According to her, there was no loud music, party, or disturbance. They were cooking and talking normally.

“One uncle knocked and said, ‘bachelors are not allowed here, call the owner you’ve rented this flat from.’ I told him I am the owner and that's your no goddamn business. I shut the door. That burst his ego there,” she shared.

Soon after, four to five society board members allegedly entered her flat without permission, accusing her and her friends of drinking and drug use.