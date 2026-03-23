Unbelievable! Man Orders Rs 2.9 Lakh GIGABYTE RTX 5090, Receives 1kg Ghadi Detergent

In a shocking online shopping incident, a man allegedly received a detergent powder instead of Rs 2.9 lakh GIGABYTE RTX 5090 which he had ordered for the startup.

The buyer alleged that a complaint filed on the website was closed within 15 minutes without any explanation.

He also shared an unboxing video and said that the outer bag was sealed, but the internal GPU box arrived with heavy physical damage.

"Scammed for ₹2.9L on @AmazonIN. Ordered a GIGABYTE RTX 5090 for our startup, received 1 kg of Ghadi detergent. This was 'Fulfilled by Amazon' (FBA), meaning it was stored and shipped directly from an Amazon warehouse," the buyer, who identified himself as Swagat Nayak, said in a thread posted on X.

"Manufacturer seals were SLICED open and taped over. Fake aftermarket barcode "X002IVLPDX" slapped on the front."

The "Investigation": Ganesh from the Executive team stalled for a week, then closed the ticket 15 MINUTES after I mentioned Consumer Court on a call. The email claims "no error on our part" and denies the refund. A ₹3L case closed in 15 mins? pic.twitter.com/k6HhE8SYpF — Swagat Nayak (@autocarrrot) March 22, 2026

Stating that the math doesn't lie, but Amazon's 'investigation' does, the user said, "Their own shipping label lists the weight as 1.56 kgs. A retail-boxed RTX 5090 weighs nearly 3 kilograms, It was also mentioned on the package that the weight of the product was far less than the ordered item, 1.56 kg is exactly the weight of detergent + packaging. How did this pass warehouse scans?."

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The customer also recorded a video where he can be seen distraught at the end when he found out that the package, worth around three lakh rupees, contained detergent. In a thread, he explained, "Unboxing evidence shows a total security failure: Outer bag was sealed, but the internal GPU box arrived with heavy physical damage. Manufacturer seals were sliced open and taped over. Fake aftermarket barcode 'X002IVLPDX' slapped on the front."

Sharing a screenshot of the response to his email from Amazon, which reads that the correct product was shipped and delivered, the buyer said, "The 'Investigation': Ganesh from the Executive team stalled for a week, then closed the ticket 15 minutes after I mentioned Consumer Court on a call. The email claims 'no error on our part' and denies the refund. A ₹3L case closed in 15 minutes?"

Meanwhile, several users have reaced the the post.

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One user claimed that a similar thing happened to him 2 years ago when he ordered a pair of Nike shoes worth ₹3.7k and received non-branded shoes. "I instantly applied for a refund and still haven't received it till date.”

Another wrote, “Had a very similar experience when I bought my GoPro 12. The seller had actually disabled the return option, and when the package arrived, the box was already partially opened. To my shock, the original GoPro had been swapped out for a cheap camera.”

“If you want any product worth more than ₹10k, never buy it online. Go to offline stores—even if it costs ₹3k–₹5k more, it doesn't matter. At least you can see, feel, and check in an offline store before purchase. That is why these online marketplaces attract with cashback and card discount offers,” said a user.

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