Stock Market Holiday: Is NSE, BSE Open Or Closed On Friday For Janmashtami 2026?

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open for trading on Friday, September 4, 2026. Janmashtami is not listed as a trading holiday on the 2026 holiday calendars of BSE and NSE.

Krishna Janmashtami 2026 is celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2026, marking the 5253rd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2026

The stock market holiday calendar 2026 includes a total of 16 trading holidays. Here are the remaining scheduled trading holidays for 2026:

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

Although Diwali Laxmi Pujan falls on Sunday, November 8, BSE and NSE are expected to conduct a special Muhurat Trading session. The exchanges will announce the session timings separately.

Stock Market Timings In India

Since the stock market will remain open on September 4, regular trading will follow the usual market timings:

Market Breakdown

Pre-open Session: 9:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Normal Cash Market: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Equity Derivatives (F&O): 9:15 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Post-close Session: 3:40 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

At the same time, the Exchange may close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.

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