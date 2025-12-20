Sony India Holiday Sale 2025 Starts Soon: Check Huge Discounts On PS5 Accessories, Games

Sony has announced its year-end Holiday sale in India, offering discounts on PS5 accessories and select PlayStation games. The sale starts on Dec. 23 and runs until Jan. 5. While PS5 consoles are not discounted, many accessories will be available at lower prices.

A report by Gadgets360 noted that shoppers will be able to find discount deals on Sony PS accessories on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto and the ShopAtSC website.

Offline stores, including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and Sony Center, will also take part in the discount sale. The Holiday sale is a chance for players to grab popular accessories and games at reduced prices.

During the sale, DualSense controllers are discounted by Rs 1,500, giving gamers a chance to renew their controllers before stepping into 2026.

Other PS5 peripherals, including the DualSense Edge controller, PS VR2, and PlayStation Portal, are also discounted. The Pulse Elite headset and Pulse Explore earbuds also have deals during Sony's Holiday sale.

The white, black and red variants of the DualSense controller are priced at Rs 6,390. However, they are available at a discounted sale price of Rs 4,890 in the sale.

Similarly, titles like Lost Soul Aside, Death Stranding 2 and Astro Bot are among the games that are available at discounted sale prices. Lost Soul Aside and Astro Bot have an MRP of Rs 4,199 but are on sale for Rs 3,199, while Death Stranding 2 is available for Rs. 4,199.

Games like Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition are also available on discount.