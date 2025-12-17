Big Price Cuts On Google Pixel 10, Pixel 9 Series, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2 During End Of Year Sale

Google is providing an instant cashback of up to Rs 10,000 to users buying the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold through EMI transactions via HDFC Bank credit cards. For those using the mode to purchase the standard Pixel 10, Google is offering an instant cashback of Rs 7,000. Buyers can further get up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus when trading their old device.

Photography powerhouses, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL boast a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP 5x periscope telephoto, paired with a higher resolution 42MP selfie camera upfront. The base Pixel 10 includes a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide, along with a 10.8MP front-facing camera.

The Pixel 10 range runs on Google’s latest Tensor G5 processor and ship with Android 16 pre-installed. The latest devices come with a host of powerful AI features as well.