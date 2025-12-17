Big Price Cuts On Google Pixel 10, Pixel 9 Series, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2 During End Of Year Sale
Google is providing an instant cashback of up to Rs 10,000 to users buying the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
For tech lovers looking to upgrade to premium smartphones or accessories, now may be the perfect time. Google has rolled out attractive price cuts on its premium Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series as part of the company’s End of Year Sale. The tech major is extending similar offers on the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Offers
Google is providing an instant cashback of up to Rs 10,000 to users buying the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold through EMI transactions via HDFC Bank credit cards. For those using the mode to purchase the standard Pixel 10, Google is offering an instant cashback of Rs 7,000. Buyers can further get up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus when trading their old device.
Photography powerhouses, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL boast a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP 5x periscope telephoto, paired with a higher resolution 42MP selfie camera upfront. The base Pixel 10 includes a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide, along with a 10.8MP front-facing camera.
The Pixel 10 range runs on Google’s latest Tensor G5 processor and ship with Android 16 pre-installed. The latest devices come with a host of powerful AI features as well.
Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9a Offers
Google has slashed the price of the Pixel 9 by Rs 21,600, and those buying on EMI through HDFC Bank credit cards can get Rs 4,000 instant cashback. Similarly, the Pixel 9a gets a price cut of Rs 5,000, plus a Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank EMI transactions.
Google Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2 Offers
Those interested in buying the Pixel Watch 3 can save up to Rs 6,585, while there are up to Rs 3,000 in savings to be claimed on the purchase of Pixel Buds Pro 2.