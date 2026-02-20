Ramadan 2026: Check Iftar Timings For Feb 20 In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow And Other Cities

The holy month of Ramadan has begun, ushering in a sacred period of fasting, prayer and reflection for Muslims in India and around the world. The crescent moon was sighted in various cities across the country on Wednesday evening (February 18), marking the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan from Thursday.

Following the sighting of the crescent moon, the holy month is marked by daily fasts from dawn to dusk. It begins with Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and ends with Iftar (meal to break the fast). Notably, the crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Being the ninth month of the Hijri or Islamic lunar calendar, Ramadan commemorates the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Across multiple countries, this period is observed by fasting, prayer, and reflection.

A major purpose of this holy period for several Muslims is to achieve ‘taqwa' or God-consciousness, purify the body and mind, as well as eliminate bad habits. Fasting remains one of the five pillars of Islam.

The holy month comes to an end with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a major Islamic holiday. Depending on the sighting of the moon, Eid is expected to be celebrated on March 20 or March 21.

During Ramadan, fasting entails abstinence from eating, drinking, smoking.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri And Iftar Timings For February 20

During the holy month of Ramadan, which lasts for 29-30 days depending on the lunar cycle, it is obligatory upon practising Muslims to fast from dawn to dusk.

Two key meals that mark the beginning and end of the fast are Sehri, the pre-dawn meal eaten before the fast begins, and Iftar, which is taken to break the fast at sunset.

Timings for Sehri and Iftar may differ by a few minutes daily. Here's taking a look at the Sehri and Iftar timings for Friday, February 20, across multiple cities.

Delhi – Sehri: 05:35 AM | Iftar: 06:16 PM

Mumbai – Sehri: 05:45 AM | Iftar: 06:40 PM

Hyderabad - Sehri: 05:26 AM | Iftar: 06:21 PM

Jammu - Sehri: 05:46 AM | Iftar: 06:21 PM

Bengaluru - Sehri: 05:28 AM | Iftar: 06:28 PM

Lucknow - Sehri: 05:20 AM | Iftar: 06:03 PM

Chennai – Sehri: 05:17 AM | Iftar: 06:17 PM

