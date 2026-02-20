Bank Holidays Next Week: Banks To Remain Closed For Two Days In Last Week Of Feb

Banks are set to be closed for two days in the last week of February. While a closure is scheduled on Feb. 23 in Jharkhand, a pan-India shutdown is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Even when bank branches are closed, customers are not entirely cut off from financial services. Digital options such as ATMs, UPI-based payments and internet banking remain operational.

In India, banks follow a structured holiday calendar on weekends, with branch closures restricted to the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Accordingly, branches are set to remain closed on Saturday, Feb. 28.

List Of Remaining Bank Holidays In February

Feb. 23: Banks will be closed in Jharkhand due to the Municipal (General) Election 2026.

Feb. 28: Banks to remain shut across India since it is the fourth Saturday of February.

India's annual banking holiday calendar is issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Though bank branches may remain closed on notified public holidays, customers continue to have access to essential services via ATMs, UPI networks and digital banking platforms.

The diversity of India's banking system is evident in its holiday structure. In addition to nationwide bank holidays, banks observe statutory closures under the Negotiable Instruments Act, including those related to Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) operations and account-closing days.

Since operating hours can vary from one region to another, account holders are encouraged to check local branch timings and to use the official holiday schedule as a general guide.

State-specific festivals and local observances continue to shape banking schedules, resulting in variations from one region to another. As per RBI's official holiday calendar, March will see 11 bank holidays, an increase compared to February, with closures linked to festivals such as Holi, Ramzan, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.