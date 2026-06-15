Orry Reveals Why He Doesn't Like Dhruv Rathee, Calls YouTuber 'Anti-National’ In Viral Video

Social media personality and content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has reignited his public feud with YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee, once again describing him as "anti-national" and criticising his content during a recent podcast appearance.

Orry also revealed a personal grievance that contributed to his dislike of Rathee. He claimed he once clicked on one of Rathee's videos after seeing his own image featured prominently in the thumbnail, only to discover that he appeared in the video for just a few seconds.

Describing the experience as "torture", Orry said he had to sit through a lengthy video for minimal mention of himself and accused Rathee of using celebrity images as clickbait.

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Speaking on the KK Create podcast, Orry said he does not like Rathee and accused him of promoting selective narratives. According to Orry, the YouTuber focuses heavily on issues that suit his personal agenda while overlooking other topics that deserve attention. He alleged that Rathee presents a one-sided perspective and creates content designed to attract controversy and engagement.

"I don't like him because he used me as a thumbnail in his video. I got tricked into watching it, and I was there for two seconds. You used me as clickbait and got me to sit through a 20-minute video that wasn't even about me," he said.

In a promotional clip from the KK Create podcast hosted by Kavya Karnatac, Orry used a censored nickname for Dhruv Rathee and repeated his criticism, saying, “I also think he is anti-national.”

The latest remarks are part of an ongoing feud between the two personalities. In 2025, Orry publicly criticised Rathee after the YouTuber released a video titled The FAKE Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities.

The video discussed cosmetic enhancements among several Bollywood stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Kajol, while featuring an image of Orry's close friend Janhvi Kapoor in the thumbnail.

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