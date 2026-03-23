'We Are Saddened To Share...': OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Dies at 43

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of the subscription-based platform OnlyFans, died at the age of 43 after battling cancer, according to a statement released by the company.



The company confirmed his death and said, “We are saddened to share that Leo Radvinsky has died. He passed away peacefully following a long fight with cancer.” It also added, “His family have asked for privacy during this difficult period.”



Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur, acquired Fenix International in 2018.

The company owns and operates OnlyFans. Since then, he continued to serve as a director and remained the majority shareholder.

Leonid Radvinsky Net Worth: Ukrainian-American Entrepreneur And OnlyFans Owner Dies

His illness was not publicly known for most of the time, as he maintained a low public profile despite being a billionaire.

There had been little information about his health until the announcement of his death.

Apart from his business role, Radvinsky was also known for contributing to medical-related causes.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, he and his wife supported a grant programme worth 23 million dollars in 2024, which focused on cancer research through a gastrointestinal research foundation.

The announcement marks the end of his leadership at the company he had controlled for several years, while his family has requested that their privacy be respected.

What Is Only Fans ?

OnlyFans is an online content subscription platform where creators earn money by charging users to access their content. It was launched in 2016 and allows creators to set subscription fees or charge for individual content.

The platform is widely known for adult content, but it also includes creators such as artists, fitness trainers, chefs, and educators. These creators use the platform to directly earn from their audience while keeping a large share of the income.

OnlyFans became widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people started using online platforms as a source of income.

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