Are Schools, Offices And Colleges Closed Today? Govt Issues Update For Narali Purnima 2025 Holiday

The Maharashtra government has confirmed holidays of Narali Purnima and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan. The order regarding the holiday will be applicable to all state government and semi-government offices in Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts, NDTV Marathi reported.

The holidays dates of Purnima and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan have been confirmed as Aug. 8, and Sept. 2, respectively.

Accordingly, schools and colleges in Maharashtra including Mumbai will also get a holiday on Friday.

A copy of this order on holidays has reportedly been sent to various ministerial departments, high court, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation—the civic body of Mumbai, district collectors and other concerned departments.