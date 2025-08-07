Are Schools, Offices And Colleges Closed Today? Govt Issues Update For Narali Purnima 2025 Holiday

Business NewsTrendingAre Schools, Offices And Colleges Closed Today? Govt Issues Update For Narali Purnima 2025 Holiday
The holidays dates of Narali Purnima and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan have been confirmed as Aug. 8 and Sept. 2, respectively.

08 Aug 2025, 06:51 AM IST i
Narali Purnima 2025 Holiday
Schools and colleges in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, will get a holiday on Friday, Aug. 8. (Photo: Envato)

The Maharashtra government has confirmed holidays of Narali Purnima and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan. The order regarding the holiday will be applicable to all state government and semi-government offices in Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts, NDTV Marathi reported.

The holidays dates of Purnima and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan have been confirmed as Aug. 8, and Sept. 2, respectively.

Accordingly, schools and colleges in Maharashtra including Mumbai will also get a holiday on Friday.

A copy of this order on holidays has reportedly been sent to various ministerial departments, high court, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation—the civic body of Mumbai, district collectors and other concerned departments. 

Mumbai University Shares Update On Exams

Due to the holiday on Aug. 8, the examination in Mumbai University-affiliated colleges have been postponed, according to an update shared by the varsity.

"Due to the local holiday of Narali Pournima, the examination scheduled for August 8, 2025, has been rescheduled. The revised date will be announced soon," it stated.

Notably, public holidays would also be observed on Friday, Aug. 15 on account of Independence Day and on Wednesday, Aug. 27 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

