McDonald's AI Christmas Ad Under Fire, Creators Defend It, Say They 'Hardly Slept For Weeks Writing Prompts'

Fast-food giant McDonald’s is facing backlash after releasing an AI-generated Christmas advertisement. The studio behind the ad said they "hardly slept" for weeks while creating the advertisement.

US-based ad agency TBWA partnered with an international team of AI specialists and production company The Sweetshop to bring the McDonald's Netherlands AI-generated Christmas ad concept to life. According to the online site Culture Crave, the team said they were up for weeks "writing AI prompts and refining the shots".

On the development, The Sweetshop CEO Melanie Bridge was cited as saying by LLB Online: "'AI didn't make' McDonald's Christmas Ad. We Did."

Bridge defended the advertisement, noting that the script was designed for AI, not as a gimmick, but because producing it in live action would have required a huge budget.

"When McDonald’s Netherlands came to us with a comedic Christmas campaign made entirely with AI, it felt like a great challenge…From day one, we knew this couldn't be an "AI experiment." It had to feel like a film shaped by directors….The fact that the medium happened to be AI was almost incidental. Craft was the point," the CEO said.

Following the release of the advertisement, the fast food chain is facing public backlash as viewers remain divided on AI-generated content.