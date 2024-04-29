'No Digital Distraction Rule': Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh Advocates Digital Detox Every Week
Sharing her unique approach to spending quality time away from screens, Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh advocates a "no digital distraction rule" every Sunday.
In a recent social media post, Ghazal revealed she dedicates a strict five-hour period each Sunday to disconnecting from her phone, promoting what she terms "simple living".
Every Sunday, I have a rule: No phone for 5 hours— Ghazal Alagh (@GhazalAlagh) April 27, 2024
I follow something called the âNo Digital Distraction Ruleâ.
Uss time mein, I do simple living like family ke sath time spend karna, bachon ke saath park mein jana, reading, or just being, etc.
Disconnecting will help youâ¦
During these five hours, Ghazal prioritises quality time with her family, engaging in activities like visiting the park with her children, indulging in reading, or simply being present in the moment. She aims to promote what she terms "simple living," amidst the fast-paced digital age.
Encouraging her followers to join her in the '#noscreenchallenge', Ghazal emphasised the importance of disconnecting from digital distractions to rediscover joy in simpler pleasures. She urged her audience to experience the benefits of this practice and shared her own positive experiences with implementing the rule.
Ghazal's post garnered a positive response, with many expressing their support and willingness to participate in the challenge. One follower suggested extending the practice beyond Sundays, stating, "Do it every day for 2 hours. Game changer."
To this, Ghazal responded, "Agree, important is to get started first and then continue to increase time or make it a daily habit for a couple of hours."
Another user expressed interest in taking up the challenge. "That seems like a good challenging goal for myself!" Ghazal encouraged them to give it a try and share their feedback, "Do try it and let us know how it went," she said.
Known for her insightful reflections and valuable advice, Ghazal remains actively engaged with her followers on social media.
Earlier this month, she shared six tips on how to become a market leader, demonstrating her commitment to sharing expertise and fostering personal growth among her audience. Additionally, Ghazal recently recounted a memorable encounter with cricket legend Kapil Dev during a flight, highlighting the invaluable lessons she gained from their conversation.