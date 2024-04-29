'No Digital Distraction Rule': Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh Advocates Digital Detox Every Week

Encouraging her followers to join her in the '#noscreenchallenge', Ghazal emphasised the importance of disconnecting from digital distractions to rediscover joy in simpler pleasures. She urged her audience to experience the benefits of this practice and shared her own positive experiences with implementing the rule.

Ghazal's post garnered a positive response, with many expressing their support and willingness to participate in the challenge. One follower suggested extending the practice beyond Sundays, stating, "Do it every day for 2 hours. Game changer."

To this, Ghazal responded, "Agree, important is to get started first and then continue to increase time or make it a daily habit for a couple of hours."