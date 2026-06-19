Is Juneteenth A Federal Holiday? Here's What's Open And Closed For Juneteenth 2026

The United States will observe Juneteenth on June 19, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. This day marks the date in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Texas, announcing slavery's end at last.

Juneteenth, officially known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, was declared as a federal holiday by former US President Joe Biden in 2021.

The origin of the Juneteenth date traces to 1865. Although the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued in 1863 by the then US President Abraham Lincoln after the end of the Civil War, many enslaved people in Texas remained unaware of their freedom.

Significance of Juneteenth:

On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state were free by executive decree. The day became known as “Juneteenth,” a blend of the words “June” and “nineteenth.”

Earlier, this day was only marked as a regional holiday in the South. Massive protests in 2020, triggered over the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other Black Americans, brought widespread prominence to the observance of Juneteenth.

While Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, it is also a day of remembrance. It honours the millions of African Americans who endured suffering and injustice over 400 years.

What's Closed On Juneteenth 2026:

Since Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021, this means that federal employees will receive a paid day off and most government offices will remain closed on this day.

There will be no regular mail delivery and post offices will be shut for the day. Although UPS and FedEx will continue operating as usual. Financial markets, including the New York Stock Exchange, will also observe the holiday. Most banks, federal agencies and bond markets that trade US government debt will be closed in recognition of Juneteenth.

Most schools and colleges are also expected to observe a holiday.

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What's Open On Juneteenth 2026:

Most major retailers, including Target, Costco, Walmart and Trader Joe's, will remain open on Juneteenth. Supermarkets will also continue to operate as usual.

Pharmacy hours may vary on this day, so customers are advised to check ahead to avoid inconvenience. Local businesses and restaurants are likely to follow their own holiday schedules.

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