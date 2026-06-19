Will The US Stock Market Remain Open Or Closed On Juneteenth 2026? Full Schedule Inside

US financial markets will pause trading on Friday, June 19, as the country marks the Juneteenth federal holiday.

Both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will remain shut for the day, with normal trading set to resume on Monday, June 22. The US bond market will also be closed, in line with guidance issued by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).

Juneteenth: History and Significance

Since gaining federal holiday status in 2021, Juneteenth has been celebrated annually as a milestone in American history. Known by many as America's Second Independence Day, it serves as a time to remember the end of slavery and offers millions a day off work.

The holiday traces its origins to 19 June 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger landed in Galveston with around 2,000 Union soldiers and informed enslaved Black Texans that they had been emancipated. The news arrived two-and-a-half years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Once trading resumes following the Juneteenth holiday, Wall Street is expected to operate without interruption until early July. US stock exchanges are next scheduled to shut their doors on Friday, July 3.

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US Stock Market Holiday Schedule 2026

The remaining holidays for 2026 are listed below:

Juneteenth: Friday, June 19

Independence Day: Friday, July 3

Labour Day: Monday, Sept. 7

Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 26

Christmas: Friday, Dec. 25

US stock exchanges follow a standard approach for holidays that occur on the same date each year, including July 4 and Christmas Day. When these dates fall on a weekend, markets observe the holiday on the nearest weekday: Friday for Saturday holidays and Monday for Sunday holidays.

The notable exception is New Year's Day. If it falls on a Saturday, Wall Street does not shift the holiday to the previous day, allowing markets to trade as usual on Friday.

Trading can also be halted for special occasions, including National Days of Mourning held in honour of former or serving US presidents. Such closures are generally scheduled for the day of the state funeral.

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