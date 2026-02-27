Holi 2026 Date In Maharashtra: Check Correct Timings For Holika Dahan, Rangwali Holi In Mumbai, Pune

A rare astronomical event has led to confusion about the exact date of Holi this year, leading different states to choose separate days to celebrate the festival. According to DrikPanchang, Holi in Maharashtra will be observed over two days—March 2 and March 3—this year.

Holi 2026 Date In Mumbai, Pune and Other Cities Of Maharashtra

As per Drik Panchang, Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, will celebrate Holi over two days:

Holika Dahan: March 2

Muhurat

Mumbai: 6:44 p.m. to 9:11 p.m.

Pune: 6:41 p.m. to 9:7 p.m.

Rangwali Holi: March 3

Purnima Tithi begins at 5:55 p.m. on March 2

Purnima Tithi ends at 5:07 p.m. on March 3

The festival is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, with Mumbai, Pune and other cities observing both rituals and festivities as per the regional calendar and traditions.

Holi 2026 Celebrations: Dates Differ Across States Due To Lunar Eclipse

Holi, the festival of colours, is observed on the Purnima Tithi or the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna. The day is also observed as Phalguna Purnima. The festival begins with Holika Dahan, followed by Rangwali Holi.

According to Drik Panchang, a total lunar eclipse will take place on the evening of March 3. The eclipse directly affects religious festivals because it triggers the ‘sutak' period, during which auspicious activities and rituals are avoided.

Holika Dahan must be performed after sunset during ‘pradosh kaal' and only when neither ‘bhadra' nor ‘sutak' period are prevailing. As the lunar eclipse falls on March 3, several states, including Maharashtra, have scheduled Holi celebrations as per the regional calendar to avoid conducting rituals during the inauspicious period. Several states will also celebrate Holi on March 4 due to the lunar eclipse.

Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi, is an important part of Holi celebrations in many states. Festivities begin on the eve of Holi with the lighting of a ceremonial bonfire, during which devotees offer prayers and symbolically burn Holika. The rituals, linked to the story of Bhakt Prahlada as per Hindu scriptures, signify the triumph of good over evil.

Rangwali Holi

The main celebration, known as Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi, often falls a day after Holika Dahan. Streets and neighbourhoods turn lively as people apply colour on each other and spray coloured water. Festivities usually begin in the morning, with friends and families visiting homes and sharing traditional sweets and thandai. In Maharashtra, Holi is celebrated with community gatherings and the sharing of traditional sweets such as 'puran poli'. Music and dance are also central to the celebrations.

