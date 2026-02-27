Stride Ventures Secures PIF Partnership, Plans Over $1 Billion Global Credit Deployment

Stride Ventures has entered into a landmark partnership with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the world's largest and most influential sovereign wealth funds, marking a major milestone in the firm's evolution into a globally trusted private credit platform rooted in India. The collaboration underscores the increasing global orientation of Indian-born investment platforms and highlights the confidence PIF has placed in Stride's governance-driven, founder-first credit strategy, a statement said on Friday.

Founded in 2019, Stride has grown from a domestic venture debt pioneer into an international financial platform with an active presence across India, the GCC region, and the UK/Europe. Operating across multiple currencies—including INR, USD, and GBP—the firm has facilitated more than $1.6 billion in credit to nearly 200 portfolio companies, including 20 unicorns, after evaluating over 15,000 companies globally. Stride now manages seven funds supported by sovereign-backed strategies and a diversified investor base.

The company's expansion is underpinned by strong institutional governance and globally aligned standards, including its formal commitment to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). Stride has built its cross-border footprint using a community-driven, partnership-first approach, working closely with regulators and policymakers—from DPIIT in India to the ADGM in Abu Dhabi—to help shape private debt ecosystems tailored to regional needs. The platform has earned multiple recognitions, including being named the Most Active Startup Investor and a multi-year winner of the Venture Debt Investor of the Year award in India.

The partnership with PIF's Jada Fund of Funds adds to Stride's growing roster of sovereign and global institutional partners. It follows the firm's collaboration with SAB Invest to expand private credit deployment within Saudi Arabia's innovation economy. These alliances position Stride among a new generation of globally benchmarked private credit managers emerging from India, the statement said.

Stride plans to deploy more than $1 billion globally across venture debt, growth credit, and broader private credit strategies. This includes an estimated $200 million earmarked for investments in Saudi Arabia over the next two years.

