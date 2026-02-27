Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Greet Fans At Udaipur Airport | Watch Video

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted at the Udaipur airport fresh off their wedding a day ago, smiling and waving to enthusiastic fans at the local airport amid heavy security.

Known as 'Virosh' to fans, the couple's romance fuelled years of speculation since their 2018 film collaboration, culminating in an intimate traditional ceremony attended by close family and celebrities. Vijay and Rashmika on Thursday tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur, surrounded by the scenic Aravalli hills.

#WATCH | Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna arrive at Udaipur airport, greet their fans pic.twitter.com/ZRJAFVUrYz — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

The wedding concluded a three-day pre-wedding celebration. Deverakonda, 36, and Mandanna, 29, reached Udaipur on Monday, joining family members and close friends who had already gathered for the festivities. For the ceremony, Mandanna wore a red sari paired with traditional gold jewellery, while Deverakonda chose an off‑white dhoti and a red shawl.

Their pre-wedding events unfolded over the next two days, and both actors have been sharing glimpses of the celebrations on their social media handles.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Devarakonda Write Heartfelt Note For Each Other In First Insta Post After Wedding

Security around the venue was tight, with private bouncers and police officers deployed across the premises. Authorities also enforced restrictions on drone usage to prevent any photos or videos from leaking from the high‑profile event. Devarakonda and Mandanna first worked together on the Telugu films "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade".

Devarakonda is best known for his breakout role in "Arjun Reddy" and enjoys a significant fan following across India, while Mandanna has earned widespread recognition for her work in "Pushpa" franchise and "Animal".

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Shares 'Vadina' Moment, Officially Welcomes Rashmika To Family

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.