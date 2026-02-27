Rs 40,000 SIP For 10 Years: Can You Hit Rs 1 Crore Corpus Target?

Mutual Funds Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have become one of the most popular investment options for many to build wealth in India. Following this disciplined approach allows you to contribute a fixed amount every month and instils financial discipline, besides harnessing the power of compounding over time.

For many individuals, creating a corpus of Rs 1 crore often stands out as a milestone that symbolises financial security and long-term stability. But the real challenge here is the time you need to achieve that target. Can a monthly SIP of Rs 40,000 over a period of 10 years realistically help you reach this coveted target? Let's find out.

SIPs: Understanding The Basics

In SIPs, investors are required to contribute a fixed amount regularly into mutual funds. Over time, compounding and rupee cost averaging help build significant wealth. Some of the key variables that determine the final corpus are monthly investment amount, total duration, and expected annual return rate.

If you are investing Rs 40,000 per month into a SIP for a period of 10 years, this adds up to a substantial Rs 48 lakh over a decade. However, the outcome depends mainly on the annual returns generated by the chosen mutual funds.

Assuming that the mutual fund, on average, is receiving 12% rate of return, then the total investment would look like this:

Monthly investment: Rs 40,000

Tenure: 10 years

Total investment: Rs 48,00,000

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 44,93,563

Maturity corpus: Rs 92,93,563

These figures highlight why 10 years is a short duration and do not grant enough time to the mutual fund to gain from the power of compounding. In such a scenario, investors can go for either diversification for higher returns or consider step-up SIPs to reach the Rs 1 crore target.

If you invest Rs 40,000 in SIPs for a year and later step up the monthly SIPs by 10% each year, then the total investment would appear like this.

Monthly investment: Rs 40,000

Step Up % (annual): 10%

Investment duration: 10 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Total investment: Rs 76,49,928

Estimated returns: Rs 58,47,333

Maturity corpus: Rs 1,34,97,261

In conclusion, a Rs 40,000 SIP for a period of 10 years may not guarantee Rs 1 crore unless you achieve unusually high returns. To confidently hit the Rs 1 crore milestone, you need to increase your SIP amount or diversify with additional contributions.

