Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda Invite PM Narendra Modi For Wedding Reception In Hyderabad

In the days leading up to their intimate Udaipur wedding, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to personally invite him to their post-wedding reception.

The meeting was marked by a warm exchange, and pictures from their interaction with the Prime Minister have now surfaced online as the couple begins the next phase of their celebrations.

The couple, who tied the knot on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur following both Telugu and Kodava traditions, are set to host their grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4. While their wedding was a close-knit affair with limited guests, the reception is expected to be a much larger event, likely to be attended by leading personalities from film industry, politics and business.

For the meeting, Rashmika chose a bright yellow ethnic outfit, while Vijay kept it classic in an off-white traditional ensemble.

The two were seen presenting the Prime Minister with their wedding invitation along with a silver idol of Lord Ganesh. Their visit was part of a series of personal invitations extended to prominent dignitaries ahead of the reception.

Even before the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi had sent a heartfelt letter conveying his blessings to the couple and their families. In his message addressed to Vijay Deverakonda's parents, he wrote:

“It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion. It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of sakha saptpada bhava, meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life. Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen. May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners. My blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion.”

With the wedding celebrations moving from an intimate ceremony in Udaipur to what promises to be a star-studded reception in Hyderabad, the VIROSH wedding continues to capture national attention — now marked by a memorable meeting with the Prime Minister and his warm, personal blessings for the newlyweds.

