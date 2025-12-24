Dhurandhar 2 To Be Released In Five Languages On Eid 2026

Trade chatter suggests the decision gathered steam online as viewers asked for Telugu and other dubbed versions, the makers have now opted to take the multilingual route with Part 2 rather than rolling out dubbed prints for the first installment, as per reports in Republic World.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues to wreck havoc at the Box Office. Some trade reports peg Dhurandhar’s worldwide haul at over Rs 900 crore, with expectations that it could test the Rs 1,000 crore mark, a momentum the sequel will try to convert into a bigger all-India opening.

The film has already crossed the mark of Rs 800 crore with its worldwide box office collection.

The Aditya Dhar's directorial has surpassed the box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' to emerge as the 10th highest-grossing film in India by earning over Rs 560 crore by Monday only.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi, Dhurandhar is set in Karachi's Lyari town's underworld where the lives of a network of criminals, informants and operatives intersect.

It is produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.