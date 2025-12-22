'Dhurandhar' Rakes In Over Rs 550 Crore At India Box Office, Set to Beat 'Stree 2', 'Chhaava' In Collections

Director Aditya Dhar’s 'Dhurandhar 'has emerged as one of the highest grossing Indian movies, entering the top 10 list of box office earners. It has mopped up over Rs 550 crore (India net) in less than three weeks.

The film earned an estimated Rs 555.5 crore (India net) till Sunday, industry tracker Sacnilk reported. In its first week, it minted Rs 207.25 crore. The second week brought in Rs 253.25 crore. On Monday, early estimates till 10 a.m. suggested the movie had earned roughly Rs 34 lakh, according to Sacnilk. The momentum is likely to pick up during evening and night shows.

The spy-thriller crossed the Rs 400-crore mark in less than two weeks. It is now among the top-performing Bollywood films and is on track to outperform all-time blockbuster 'Chhaava', which also released earlier this year. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer had earned over Rs 600 crore India net.

Dhar is receiving widespread praise for the story and performances in 'Dhurandhar'. The multi-cast film explores crime, patriotism, espionage and betrayal in Lyari, Pakistan. Inspired by true events, it has captivated audiences, leading to a massive surge at the box office, which has been a rare sight in recent times.

The movie’s second part is also planned, with release scheduled for March 2026. This is likely to help 'Dhurandhar' maintain its strong momentum going into 2026.