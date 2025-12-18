With Dhurandhar Boom And Avatar Release, PVR INOX Eyes Record Q3 Collections

For India’s multiplex business, December is less about the calendar and more about whether audiences will step out, spend, and stay long enough to make the numbers work. The box office run of Dhurandhar has emerged as a defining factor in PVR INOX’s strong year-end performance, helping the multiplex chain convert December into one of its best months of the year, according to Gautam Dutta, the Chief Executive Officer – Revenue and Operations at PVR INOX.

The film, which has crossed Rs 400 crore in collections, outperformed initial internal estimates of Rs 200-250 crore and delivered sustained footfalls beyond its opening week.

Dutta said the success of Dhurandhar was always anticipated, even if the final numbers exceeded expectations. "It was never classified as a sleeper hit for us. Given the way the film was mounted and the star power involved, we always saw it as a big film," he added.