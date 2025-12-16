Dhurandhar Impact: How PVR Inox, Saregama And Cineline Stocks Moved Post Release

The release of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has had a visible impact on several listed media and cinema-related stocks, even as share price reactions have remained mixed. The film has been one of the biggest talking points at the box office, driving strong collections and renewed interest across the cinema value chain, from exhibitors to content owners and technology providers.

Since the movie’s release, shares of Cineline India the operator of MovieMax, Saregama and UFO Moviez have traded in the green, reflecting optimism around footfall recovery and content momentum. Saregama has gained about 3.01%, while UFO Moviez is up 7.27%. Cineline India has also rise around 6% since the release. In contrast, PVR Inox has underperformed, slipping 1.48% over the same period.

PVR Inox’s stock movement has been particularly eventful. While the shares are down 1.48% since the release of Dhurandhar, they surged nearly 8% on Monday before giving up some of those gains on Tuesday.

The sharp move on Monday was driven by optimism around the blockbuster opening of Dhurandhar and anticipation ahead of the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Profit booking set in the following session, dragging the stock lower despite positive near-term fundamentals.