Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, Satish Shah, And Other Stars We Lost In 2025

Dharmendra: Bollywood’s original "He-Man" passed away on Nov. 24, closing the curtain on a career that spanned generations, genres, and over 300 films. The 'Sholay' superstar died due to illness and age-related ailments at his Mumbai residence.

Manoj Kumar: The man who practically defined patriotic Hindi cinema for generations and made "Bharat" a feeling on screen bowed out quietly on April 4, leaving behind films that still play like national memory. Kumar died of heart-related complications.

Govardhan Asrani: A master of timing, Asrani could steal a scene with a single line and he did it across decades — from classic comedies to later-day crowd-pleasers. Asrani passed away on Oct. 20 due to breathing complications linked to fluid in the lungs (pulmonary edema), leading to respiratory failure.

Satish Shah: From Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Satish Shah’s comedy felt natural, it felt lived-in, razor-sharp, and oddly comforting. Shah, who worked in Bollywood films and television industry, passed away on Oct. 25. Reports initially cited kidney failure, but later statements from colleagues indicated he succumbed to a sudden cardiac arrest.

Sandhya Shantaram: A name tied to the golden-age grandeur of Hindi-Marathi cinema, Sandhya embodied an era where performance and poise carried equal weight. Her legacy remains inseparable from some of Indian cinema’s most celebrated classics. She died on Oct. 4 due to age-related issues.