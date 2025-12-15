Rob Reiner's Son Nick Arrested By LAPD Following Stabbing Deaths

Rob Reiner’s son, Nick, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department early Monday after the deaths of the Hollywood director and actor along with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

No charges were listed in the arrest of the 32-year-old, according to the booking statement. Bail was set at $4 million.

Rob Reiner, who helmed 1980s classics like The Princess Bride and This Is Spinal Tap, was found dead Sunday at his home in circumstances that triggered a police investigation. He was 78.

Reiner was discovered alongside his wife, both of whom appeared to have died from stab wounds, NBC News and other US outlets reported, citing sources close to the family. Representatives for Reiner didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Investigators were questioning a family member, the Associated Press reported on Monday morning, citing an unidentified law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

Los Angeles police said Sunday evening that officers responding to the Reiner’s home in Brentwood found two people dead and are treating the case as a “death investigation.” No suspect has been detained

“We’re going to try to speak to every family member that we can to get to the facts of this investigation,” deputy chief Alan Hamilton said.

The AP reported that detectives with the Robbery Homicide Division were investigating an “apparent homicide” at Reiner’s home, according to Captain Mike Bland with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Celebrities and politicians took to social media to mourn the star, who featured in or directed some of the most iconic films in Hollywood history. They included former US President Barack Obama, James Woods, the star of Ghosts of Mississippi, California Governor Gavin Newsom and actor Elijah Wood. “This is a travesty. Praying for swift justice. Sympathies to their family and children,” comedian and talk-show host Roseanne Barr posted on X.

The son of legendary comedian and writer Carl Reiner, one of the pioneers of TV comedy in the 1950s, Reiner followed in his father’s footsteps, winning bit parts in TV shows in the 1960s. His breakout role came playing Archie Bunker’s liberal son-in-law Michael “Meathead” Stivic in the long-running comedy All in the Family.

Reiner branched out into film directing, helming classics such as The Princess Bride, an adventure fantasy, and Stand by Me, a coming-of-age film based on a Stephen King story.

Reiner co-founded Castle Rock Entertainment, which would go on to produce dozens of films including When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men.

Reiner continued acting. His most recent film release was Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, a sequel to his 1984 mockumentary about a washed-up rock band.

He was also a well-known activist who contributed to liberal and Democratic causes.