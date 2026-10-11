Amazon Sale 2026: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs 75,000

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 is offering discounts on laptops for students, working professionals and everyday users. The sale features options from brands such as Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo and Asus, with several models listed below Rs 75,000.

According to Gadgets 360, the deals include laptops for different needs, from everyday work and study to users looking for a larger screen and more storage. Buyers can also check whether they qualify for additional bank discounts or exchange benefits at checkout.

Apple MacBook Neo

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The Apple MacBook Neo is listed at Rs 68,390, down from its listed price of Rs 79,900. It features a 13-inch display, Apple A18 Pro chip, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It could suit users looking for a compact laptop for everyday tasks within the Apple ecosystem.

HP 15

The HP 15 with an Intel Core 5 processor is available for Rs 66,990, compared with its listed price of Rs 69,629. It is an option for students and professionals who need a laptop for browsing, office work and online classes.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is listed at Rs 75,990, against its listed price of Rs 1,85,790. It sits slightly above the Rs 75,000 budget before any additional eligible offers, so buyers should check the final checkout price.

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Dell 15

The Dell 15 with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor is available for Rs 72,990, down from its listed price of Rs 1,09,227. It is worth considering for users looking for a laptop for everyday productivity and work.

Asus Vivobook 15 (2026)

The Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) is listed at Rs 62,990, compared with its listed price of Rs 1,59,990. It is an option for users seeking a laptop for daily computing, study and office-related tasks.

HP OmniBook 3

The HP OmniBook 3 with a Snapdragon X processor is available for Rs 62,990, down from its listed price of Rs 99,637. Buyers considering this model should check its software compatibility and configuration before purchasing.

Additional Bank And Exchange Offers

Apart from direct price cuts, Amazon is offering a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions, including eligible SBI credit card EMI transactions. Exchange bonuses may also be available, subject to eligibility and the terms shown at checkout.

Before buying a laptop, compare the processor, RAM, storage, battery life and operating system with your needs. Students may prioritise portability, while professionals may need more processing power for demanding tasks. Sale prices and offers can change, so check the final price and specifications on Amazon before placing an order.

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