After Failed Background Check, Reddit User Asks How To Explain Termination

A Reddit user turned to the online community, r/IndiaCareers, for advice after being terminated from a Multinational Company (MNC) in India's marketing sector over discrepancies in their employment history. In the post, the user admitted to adding three months of extra work experience to their resume, which led to a failed background verification (BGV) done by the company.

The post has sparked a discussion among reddit users about employment verification, the consequences of misrepresenting one's professional experience and whether a termination can affect future job prospects. The discussion also highlights a dilemma faced by job seekers about how a short stint and termination could affect their chances of securing another job.

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According to the original post, the user was employed at an MNC in the marketing sector in India for about two months before being terminated. The termination followed a failed background verification. The original poster stated that the company reportedly said that the reason for termination would not be mentioned in the letter.

However, the user's provident fund account had also been created, raising concerns about whether the employment could be omitted from future applications. The user stated that they were now considering applying to small and mid-sized marketing agencies.

The post received responses from users offering different suggestions on how to approach future job applications. Some commenters advised the original poster to be honest with recruiters and explain that the previous employer had identified discrepancies in the employment dates.

Others suggested describing the short employment period as a mismatch between the job role and expectations. Some users also proposed alternative explanations, including relocation or family circumstances.

However, these suggestions were individual opinions and did not establish how employers would necessarily respond during a background verification.

One commenter warned that prospective employers could discover the termination through employment records, while others questioned whether the user could leave the two-month stint off their resume.

"No , next company people will not get to know. You just say due to family emergency i left this company , and make that family emergency story kidney touching or else you are gone," one commenter said.

Another commenter called background verifications bogus and said, "These BGV are basically bogus wrappers, they are using data obtained via unethical ways, which will declared bogus in courts, but that's the point nobody will take the company to courts. For example there is a MNC in noida whose Solution architect and almost all Senior Engg directors (bogus designations) have resumes full of fake data, the HR herself told me but they are simply leverage which the CEO can use it anytime to fire them when needed. So BGV and all are simply tools to be used, sometimes they use it instantly and sometimes when they need you desperately it won't even matter how many lies you added to resume."

The incident has highlighted the concerns faced by job seekers when discrepancies in employment history are identified during background verification. The original poster said they were worried about their future career prospects and sought advice from people who had experienced similar situations.

While some Reddit users urged the candidate to acknowledge the mistake and move forward, others questioned the decision to inflate experience when employment dates could be verified. The discussion reflects the uncertainty surrounding short-term employment, termination disclosures and background verification in India's hiring landscape.

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