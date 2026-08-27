YouTube Rival Bilibili Expands Globally, Reportedly Offering Creators Rs 60 Per 1,000 Views

Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili, often described as the country's YouTube alternative, is stepping up its global expansion with a revamped international app and efforts to attract creators and audiences outside China.

Bilibili's Reported Creator Payout

According to reports circulating on social media, Bilibili is offering creators around $0.70, or approximately Rs 60-Rs 66, per 1,000 views as it seeks to compete with established platforms such as YouTube. However, Bilibili has not officially confirmed a fixed payout rate, meaning the reported figure should not be treated as a guaranteed earning rate, reported NDTV.

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Actual creator earnings can vary depending on factors including audience location, advertising demand, content category, traffic quality and applicable deductions.

Creator Programme And Monetisation

Reports indicate that creators seeking to join Bilibili's monetisation programme may need at least 100 subscribers and 2,000 valid public views. Channels can also undergo checks for originality, copyright compliance and artificial engagement.

The reported payout has attracted attention as Bilibili attempts to expand beyond its established Chinese user base and offer creators another platform to reach audiences globally.

International Expansion

Bilibili has reportedly updated its international app, initially focusing on Android, with an iOS version and an English-language website also part of its global strategy. The overseas service is expected to offer simplified registration and a more localised experience for international users.

The company is also reportedly recruiting community managers in cities including Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Istanbul, Mexico City and São Paulo, while developing a marketplace to connect creators with brands.

Large User Base And YouTube Competition

Founded in 2009, Bilibili has grown into one of China's largest video platforms, with more than 350 million monthly active users. Reports put its user base at more than 376 million.

International creators have already joined Bilibili, with MrBeast reportedly amassing 8.8 million followers after beginning to post on the platform in 2024, according to NDTV.

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Despite its scale, Bilibili's advertising ecosystem and creator fund remain smaller than YouTube's.

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