Vivo V70 Series And X200T Tipped For India Launch In January 2026

Vivo is planning to kickstart 2026 on a high note with the Chinese smartphone maker gearing up to launch multiple handsets in the Indian market next month. Latest leaks have indicated the possible launch timeline for the Vivo V70 series as well as Vivo X200T and X300 FE, along with expected prices, configurations and other details.

Here's what you can expect from Vivo in January 2026:

Vivo is expected to introduce three handsets in the Indian market next month, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav.

"This is what I’ve heard from my source: Vivo is planning to launch the V70, V70 Elite, and X200T (late January 2026) soon, while the X300 FE is expected to launch at a later stage," Yadav wrote on X.