Vivo V70 Series And X200T Tipped For India Launch In January 2026
The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to come out with three devices - V70, V70 Elite, and X200T - toward the end of January 2026.
Vivo is planning to kickstart 2026 on a high note with the Chinese smartphone maker gearing up to launch multiple handsets in the Indian market next month. Latest leaks have indicated the possible launch timeline for the Vivo V70 series as well as Vivo X200T and X300 FE, along with expected prices, configurations and other details.
Here's what you can expect from Vivo in January 2026:
Vivo is expected to introduce three handsets in the Indian market next month, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav.
"This is what I’ve heard from my source: Vivo is planning to launch the V70, V70 Elite, and X200T (late January 2026) soon, while the X300 FE is expected to launch at a later stage," Yadav wrote on X.
This means that Vivo customers could see three smartphones - V70, V70 Elite, and X200T - launching toward the end of next month, while X300 FE might come out sometime later. However, no official launch window was revealed.
As of now, Vivo has not officially confirmed details regarding the devices.
The latest leak suggests that Vivo V70 will come out in a single variant, featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is expected to be made available in two colour options - Red and Yellow.
Customers might get to see more variants introduced closer to launch, since certification listings have hinted at additional configurations, Livemint reported.
Expected Prices
Going by Yadav's X post, Vivo V70 might be launched in India at Rs 45,000, while the Vivo V70 Elite could be offered at a slightly higher price of about Rs 50,000.
The Vivo X200T, meanwhile, might come out at around Rs 55,000 and is expected to be made available only online. The X300 FE could debut in India at a starting price of around Rs 60,000.
The tipster highlighted that these prices are "not final" and might change at the time of launch.
This comes after Vivo V70 recently featured on multiple certification and benchmarking platforms, allowing customers to get a clear picture of what they can expect from the upcoming smartphone.
On the FCC website, a listing suggests that Vivo V70 might have 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant and could come with Android 16 out of the box. Besides this, the smartphone is expected to come with 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC.
The Vivo V70 has also been spotted on the official website of the Bureau of Indian Standards.