5 Smartphones Coming To India In November: OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, Vivo X300 Pro, More

November is shaping up to be a blockbuster month for smartphones in India, with major brands launching a mix of flagship powerhouses and budget-friendly options. From premium contenders like the OnePlus 15 to affordable picks such as the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, buyers will have plenty of fresh devices to choose from.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 will launch in India this November following its recent release in China. The flagship features a 6.78-inch LTPO Amoled display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a massive 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast charging, a 50MP triple rear camera system (primary, ultrawide, and telephoto), and 32MP front camera.

iQOO 15

Arriving in India on Nov. 26, the iQOO 15 packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, triple rear cameras (50MP main sensor with OIS, 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 50MP ultrawide), 6.85-inch Amoled LTPO display, and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging.