5 Smartphones Coming To India In November: OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, Vivo X300 Pro, More
November will witness major brands launching a mix of flagship powerhouses and budget-friendly options.
November is shaping up to be a blockbuster month for smartphones in India, with major brands launching a mix of flagship powerhouses and budget-friendly options. From premium contenders like the OnePlus 15 to affordable picks such as the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, buyers will have plenty of fresh devices to choose from.
OnePlus 15
The OnePlus 15 will launch in India this November following its recent release in China. The flagship features a 6.78-inch LTPO Amoled display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a massive 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast charging, a 50MP triple rear camera system (primary, ultrawide, and telephoto), and 32MP front camera.
iQOO 15
Arriving in India on Nov. 26, the iQOO 15 packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, triple rear cameras (50MP main sensor with OIS, 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 50MP ultrawide), 6.85-inch Amoled LTPO display, and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging.
Realme GT 8 Pro
The Realme GT 8 Pro will come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and boast triple rear cameras — 50MP Ricoh GR primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 200MP telephoto with up to 120x digital zoom — paired with a 32MP front camera. It has a 6.79-inch QHD+ Amoled flexible display and a 7,000mAh battery.
Vivo X300 Pro
The Vivo X300 Pro, which has been launched in China, comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and a 6,510mAh battery under its hood. Its highlight is a 200MP periscope camera, paired with 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP selfie shooter. The device has a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display.
Nothing Phone 3a Lite
The Nothing Phone 3a Lite, after its Oct. 29 launch, is expected to hit the markets in November. At its heart, the device will likely have the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is also expected to continue with the signature transparent rear design and Glyph Light interface and feature dual rear cameras, a 5000mAh battery, and a 6.7-inch Amoled display.