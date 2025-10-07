Vivo V60e Launched With 200MP Camera, 6,500mAh Battery — Check Price In India, Full Specs And Features

Camera: The Vivo V60e comes with a 200MP primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation, 30x zoom, and up to 85mm portrait capabilities. Multifocal Portrait offers focal lengths of 23mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm. It is paired with an 8MP wide-angle lens and an aura light on the back. On the front, the Vivo V60e sports a 50MP selfie shooter with 92 degrees wide-angle coverage.

Battery: Powering the Vivo V60e is a 6500mAh battery that comes with 90W fast charging support.

Processor And OS: Under its hood, the Vivo V60e has the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, which delivers efficient multitasking and gaming performance. The device runs on Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15. The company has promised three major OS updates and five years of security updates for the Vivo V60e.

Design And Display: The Vivo V60e boasts a lean design with narrow bezels and comes with a quad-curved display protected by Diamond Shield Glass. It has a 6.77-inch Amoled screen with 1,600 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

Colours: The Vivo V60e is available in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colours.

AI Features: Vivo V60e’s suite of AI features to improve photography includes AI Image Expander, AI Festival Portrait, AI Four Season Portrait, AI Face Fix, and more. It also has AI Smart Call Assistant, AI Smart Summary, and other features.

IP Rating: The Vivo V60e comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against water and dust.