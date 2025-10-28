Vivo X300 Series Likely To Debut In India: Users Eye Advanced ZEISS Telephoto Camera

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's much-anticipated flagship pair, the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, are reportedly scheduled for an Indian launch in early December. According to a new leak, the Vivo X300 series is expected to be launched in India with the ZEISS Telephoto Extender Kit.

If the latest claims are to be believed, India will be among the first international markets to get this advanced camera accessory.

As per tipster Yogesh Brar, both the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro models will work with ZEISS 2.35x teleconverter lenses, which connect to the telephoto module and increase the optical zoom without lowering image quality, Smartprix reported.

The X300 Pro is likely to reach a maximum optical zoom of approximately 8.8x with the extender kit, while the X300 can reach up to 7x optical zoom. This corresponds to a focal length of approximately 200 mm on the X300 Pro and 165 mm on the X300 model.

According to leaks, the X300 Pro has a Zeiss-optimised triple rear camera system, which includes a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50 MP ultra-wide lens and a 50 MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor with OIS.

Meanwhile, the X300 model features a 200 MP Samsung HPB primary sensor together with a 50 MP Sony LYT-602 periscope camera and a 50 MP ultra-wide. However, both devices are expected to come with a 50 MP front camera, according to a Gadgets 360 report.