Vivo X300 Series Likely To Debut In India: Users Eye Advanced ZEISS Telephoto Camera
The X300 and X300 Pro models of the Vivo X300 series are expected to be launched in India in early December, according to a tipster.
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's much-anticipated flagship pair, the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, are reportedly scheduled for an Indian launch in early December. According to a new leak, the Vivo X300 series is expected to be launched in India with the ZEISS Telephoto Extender Kit.
If the latest claims are to be believed, India will be among the first international markets to get this advanced camera accessory.
As per tipster Yogesh Brar, both the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro models will work with ZEISS 2.35x teleconverter lenses, which connect to the telephoto module and increase the optical zoom without lowering image quality, Smartprix reported.
The X300 Pro is likely to reach a maximum optical zoom of approximately 8.8x with the extender kit, while the X300 can reach up to 7x optical zoom. This corresponds to a focal length of approximately 200 mm on the X300 Pro and 165 mm on the X300 model.
According to leaks, the X300 Pro has a Zeiss-optimised triple rear camera system, which includes a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50 MP ultra-wide lens and a 50 MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor with OIS.
Meanwhile, the X300 model features a 200 MP Samsung HPB primary sensor together with a 50 MP Sony LYT-602 periscope camera and a 50 MP ultra-wide. However, both devices are expected to come with a 50 MP front camera, according to a Gadgets 360 report.
Vivo X300 Series: Specifications And India Price
Both models in the Vivo X300 lineup are expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. The Pro model might have a 6.78-inch screen, while the X300 is said to have a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution.
The X300 and X300 Pro models feature a 6,040mAh unit and 6,510mAh battery capacity, respectively, and allow 90 W wired and 40 W wireless charging.
The series has already been included in India's certification platforms, such as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), indicating an expected launch soon. Although the actual price has not yet been revealed, reports indicate that the X300 Pro could be priced close to Rs 95,000, while the X300 is likely to be available at a starting price of Rs 70,000, as per Techlusive.
Vivo is poised to achieve a significant milestone in the premium smartphone segment in India by combining flagship-class hardware with cutting-edge camera technologies, including ZEISS optics and telephoto extender compatibility.