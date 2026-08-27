Tech Layoffs: Over 1,20,000 Jobs Lost Since January, 2,400 Plus In August - Check Full List

More than 175,000 employees in the tech sector have been laid off globally in 2026, according to TrueUp data, as companies continue to restructure their workforces amid the rapid adoption of AI and automation, cost pressures and shifting business priorities.

The layoffs have affected top technology companies including Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon, Meta, TikTok, Visa, Uber, Cisco and Intel, while dozens of smaller firms have also announced workforce reductions, as per the reports.

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August Layoffs Add To Global Job Cuts

The pace of job cuts has continued into August, with companies announcing 2,483 layoffs across sectors, according to reported figures.

Among the companies announcing cuts this month are Zillow (500), Google (52), Etsy (220), Infineon (98), TikTok (325 across two rounds), Salesforce (133), N-able Technologies (120), Rapid7 (313), LinkedIn (50), Motive (251), Apple (200), Pump.fun (40), VideoAmp (50), Bitwise (25), Pentera (60) and Vast (46).

The cuts have extended beyond traditional technology companies, affecting sectors such as consumer technology, real estate, retail, manufacturing, marketing, cybersecurity, recruitment, crypto, aerospace, transportation and hardware.

The latest reductions highlight how companies across industries are continuing to streamline operations and adjust their workforces amid changing business conditions and the growing adoption of AI and automation.



AI Drives Industry Restructuring

The speedy adoption of AI has emerged as one of the major reasons reshaping technology employment. Companies are increasingly redirecting capital towards AI infrastructure and tools, while automation is taking over some routine software, moderation, support and other tasks.



However, AI is not the sole reason for the layoffs. Companies have also cited restructuring, cost-cutting, weaker demand, margin pressure and changes in business strategy.



Employee Confidence Under Pressure



Inflation and high interest rates have also increased pressure on companies to operate with leaner workforces and improve profitability. At the same time, falling confidence among technology workers is adding to concerns about employment stability.



According to Glassdoor data cited in the report, tech employee job confidence declined 6.8% year-on-year to 47.2%, reflecting growing uncertainty across the sector.

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The continuing layoffs indicate a broader transformation of the global technology workforce as companies attempt to balance AI investment, operational efficiency, profitability and changing market demand.

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