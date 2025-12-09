Starlink Says India Prices Were 'Dummy Data' After Website Glitch

The clarification came after Starlink’s India website briefly revealed its monthly price plan on Monday, showing a residential plan retailing at Rs 8,600 and an additional Rs 34,000 for the hardware kit required to access its satellite-enabled internet services.

The hardware kit includes a dish to send and receive data, a router that converts the signal into a Wi-Fi network, and other items like a mount and power cables. The service promises unlimited data, a 30-day trial, 99.9% uptime and strong connectivity even during weather fluctuations.

A closer look at the website also suggested possible city-wise price listings, with different plans based on location, though Starlink is yet to launch in India and detailed pricing remains unavailable. The site even showcased a business plan, but specifics are still forthcoming.

Starlink is the satellite internet venture of SpaceX, the private space technology company founded by billionaire Elon Musk.