Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Six In 10 Indians Want Personal AI Agents, Highest In Asia-Pacific, Report Finds

Adobe report highlights strong consumer demand for AI agents, even as businesses grapple with trust and implementation challenges.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Six In 10 Indians Want Personal AI Agents, Highest In Asia-Pacific, Report Finds
India tops Asia-Pacific in AI agent adoption as consumer demand surges
AI generated image

Indian consumers are emerging as the most enthusiastic adopters of agentic artificial intelligence in the Asia-Pacific region, with 60% expressing interest in creating a personal AI agent, according to Adobe's 2026 AI and Digital Trends Report.

The report highlights a widening gap between consumer expectations and business preparedness, as Indians increasingly embrace AI-driven interactions for shopping, customer service and everyday digital tasks.

Around 55% of consumers said they would be willing to interact with a brand's AI agent, while 58% were comfortable with agent-to-agent interactions. Another 61% said they would allow an AI agent to engage with a company's human representative on their behalf.

Adobe said India recorded the strongest consumer appetite for agentic AI in Asia-Pacific, underlining the country's growing comfort with AI-enabled services.

ALSO READ: Fewer Deals, More Dollars: India Startups Raise $7.2 Billion In H1, Says Tracxn

AI is already playing a larger role in purchase decisions. About 65% of Indian consumers use AI for personalised product recommendations, while 60% rely on AI-powered customer support. Nearly 62% said they would be open to making purchases through a virtual AI concierge.

However, the report found that businesses and consumers often view AI success differently. While consumers prioritise trust, transparency and effective problem-solving, companies continue to focus on operational efficiency and cost savings.

India also posted the highest executive confidence levels in adopting emerging technologies, with 26% of business leaders saying they were highly confident about integrating new technologies into their operations.

Trust remains a key factor in driving AI adoption. According to the report, 21% of consumers said clear disclosure when interacting with AI systems was the most important trust-building measure, while 17% wanted the option to switch to a human representative at any stage.

ALSO READ: Credit Card Rewards Are Addictive; Banks Know It | The Reason Why

For businesses, data integration and quality issues remain the biggest hurdle, cited by 69% of respondents. Talent shortages (65%), uncertainty around return on investment (62%) and technology infrastructure constraints (48%) were also identified as major challenges.

Despite these obstacles, companies are already seeing benefits from generative AI. Around 71% said the technology has improved the speed and scale of content creation, while 67% reported that it has enabled non-creative teams to produce content more efficiently.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Google Launches New Finance App, Using AI To Tell You Why Stocks Are Moving

Google Launches New Finance App, Using AI To Tell You Why Stocks Are Moving

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source