Semicon India 2025 Kicks Off On Tuesday, Over 20,000 Attendees From Nearly 50 Countries — Check Details

Tech conference Semicon India 2025 is set to commence in New Delhi on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the three-day event at 10 a.m.

The prime minister will also join the CEOs' roundtable on Wednesday. The conference, running from Sept. 2–4, is aimed at catalysing India's semiconductor ecosystem, according to an official release.

This year's edition is expected to draw over 20,750 attendees, including 2,500 delegates from more than 48 countries, over 150 speakers (with more than 50 global leaders), and 350 exhibitors.

Discussions will focus on building a resilient and sustainable chip industry, including semiconductor fabs, advanced packaging projects, infrastructure readiness, smart manufacturing, R&D innovations, AI, startup growth, investment opportunities, and state-level policy implementation.

The agenda features six country roundtables, international pavilions, and dedicated spaces for workforce development and startups.

The event will also highlight initiatives under the Design Linked Incentive scheme, showcase India's semiconductor startup ecosystem, and map the future roadmap for the industry.

Semicon conferences are hosted globally to strengthen semiconductor ecosystems worldwide. In India, the event has previously been held in Bengaluru (2022), Gandhinagar (2023), and Greater Noida (2024). The 2025 edition comes as New Delhi pushes to position the country as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology development.