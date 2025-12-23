Samsung One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Update Out In India: Check Bug Fixes, How To Download?
The One UI 8.5 Beta 2 update is available for the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra series.
Samsung has released the second beta update for its upcoming One UI 8.5 release. It brings a few key bug fixes as well as expands the public beta to other regions. Rolled out for Galaxy S25 devices, the update is available in India and Poland, alongside regions in the UK and the US.
One UI 8.5 is Samsung’s upcoming Android 16-based update for Galaxy devices and is expected to make its debut on the Galaxy S26 series, 9to5Google reported. The second beta update takes up just over 1.1GB. It is available for the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra series, as of now.
While the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25 FE are part of the S25 lineup, they are currently excluded from the beta programme, Android Central stated. The new beta update carries the build number ZYLH. For first-time installers, the update is roughly 4GB in size.
ALSO READ
Big Changes For Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Hinted: Larger Display, Camera Upgrade, Qi2 Compatibility
Changes In The One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Update
As per well-known Android tipster Tarun Vats, the One UI 8.5 beta 2 update includes several bug fixes for issues like intermittent rebooting and multiple third-party apps being forcibly terminated during use.
Issues that occurred under certain conditions, like the volume up button not working and sound generation in the Samsung devices while making a call with BT carkit connection, have been fixed as well.
Apart from that, Samsung has worked to improve initialising quick panel settings when booting intermittently, the spacing and location of the quick panel menu screen icon, the stuttering issue while pressing the "More View" menu during calls and photos being organised into gallery group folders being moved to the first album page. The company has stabilised its software through multiple app updates, such as the camera.
Exclusive â¼ï¸— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) December 22, 2025
One UI 8.5 ZYLH Beta 2 Changelog (Not yet live, but soon)
â¡ Bugs that have been fixed
- Improved the issue of quick panel settings initializing intermittently when booting.
- Improved errors such as quick panel menu screen icon spacing and location.
- Improved theâ¦ pic.twitter.com/JaTKln9aYH
This is also the first time users will be able to see Samsung’s updated software update page in One UI 8.5.
How To Install The One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Update?
Here is the step-by-step process:
People who own one of the Galaxy S25 models that are eligible for the One UI 8.5 beta can sign up via the Samsung Members app.
If they already have the previous One UI 8.5 beta downloaded, or once they have finished enrolling, users can update their device by going to Settings > Software update > Download & install.
It is expected that Samsung may include some under-the-hood changes that have not surfaced yet. The smartphone giant has reportedly reserved some Galaxy AI features in One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S26 series launch.