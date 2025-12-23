Samsung One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Update Out In India: Check Bug Fixes, How To Download?

Samsung has released the second beta update for its upcoming One UI 8.5 release. It brings a few key bug fixes as well as expands the public beta to other regions. Rolled out for Galaxy S25 devices, the update is available in India and Poland, alongside regions in the UK and the US.

One UI 8.5 is Samsung’s upcoming Android 16-based update for Galaxy devices and is expected to make its debut on the Galaxy S26 series, 9to5Google reported. The second beta update takes up just over 1.1GB. It is available for the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra series, as of now.

While the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25 FE are part of the S25 lineup, they are currently excluded from the beta programme, Android Central stated. The new beta update carries the build number ZYLH. For first-time installers, the update is roughly 4GB in size.