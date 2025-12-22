Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Launch Timeline In India, Chipset, Camera, Display, Charging, More

The leaks paint the Reno 15 Pro Mini as a powerhouse in a compact form:

Processor: As per the latest leak, the Reno 15 Pro Mini could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, the same processor found in higher-end Reno models, delivering strong performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI tasks.

Camera: The Reno 15 Pro Mini could pack an impressive triple rear camera array featuring a 200MP primary sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom. Up front, a 50MP selfie camera is expected.

Display: A 6.32-inch flat OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for vibrant visuals in a compact design, is tipped.

Charging And Durability: The leak also mentions 80W wired fast charging as a possibility, potential wireless charging support, and a top-tier IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Design: Earlier reports further indicate a slim profile at around 7.99mm, and the device could weigh just 187 gm. It may launch in a striking Glacier White variant with a unique ribbon-style finish on the back.