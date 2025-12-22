Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Launch Timeline In India, Chipset, Camera, Display, Charging, More
Oppo is gearing up to expand its Reno series with a new compact premium smartphone. Recent leaks suggest the company is preparing the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, a smaller flagship variant aimed at users who prefer easier one-handed use without compromising on high-end features.
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini India Launch And Model Details
According to tipster Gadgetsdata (also known as Debayan Roy), the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini could make its debut in India as early as late December 2025 or in January 2026. The device reportedly carries the model number CPH2813, which has previously appeared in certifications linked to global and Indian variants.
While Oppo has officially teased the broader Reno 15 series for India (with hints of multiple models including a compact option), no specific confirmation for the Pro Mini has been made yet. An announcement could come soon.
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini: Key Specs And Features
The leaks paint the Reno 15 Pro Mini as a powerhouse in a compact form:
Processor: As per the latest leak, the Reno 15 Pro Mini could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, the same processor found in higher-end Reno models, delivering strong performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI tasks.
Camera: The Reno 15 Pro Mini could pack an impressive triple rear camera array featuring a 200MP primary sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom. Up front, a 50MP selfie camera is expected.
Display: A 6.32-inch flat OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for vibrant visuals in a compact design, is tipped.
Charging And Durability: The leak also mentions 80W wired fast charging as a possibility, potential wireless charging support, and a top-tier IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
Design: Earlier reports further indicate a slim profile at around 7.99mm, and the device could weigh just 187 gm. It may launch in a striking Glacier White variant with a unique ribbon-style finish on the back.