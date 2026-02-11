Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Date Announced — Check Galaxy S26 Series Launch Times, What To Expect

Samsung has officially revealed the date for its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026. The Korean tech major will introduce the Samsung Galaxy S26 series at the Unpacked event, which was announced via an official teaser.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Date, Times And Location

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch event is scheduled for Feb. 25, as previously hinted, hosted in San Francisco. Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube channel will stream the event live. The event will take place at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. GMT, 7 p.m. CET, and 11:30 p.m. IST.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What's In Store

According to the teaser poster on its website, Samsung has highlighted the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphone. The Feb. 25 event is expected to witness the launch of Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.