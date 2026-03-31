Realme 16 5G Price In India, Specs, Features — Here's What To Expect At April 2 Launch

Realme is set to introduce the Realme 16 5G in India on April 2, in the latest addition to the Realme 16 series comprising of the Realme 16 Pro+ and Realme 16 Pro. The Realme 16 5G, which was launched in certain international markets earlier this year, emphasises a large battery and strong everyday performance, along with a “selfie mirror.” Most of the Realme 16 Pro's specs and features are expected to mirror those of the global variant. Here's a look at Realme 16 Pro's expected pricing in India, specs, and features.

Realme 16 5G Price In India (Expected)

Recent leaks suggest that the Realme 16 5G will carry a price tag exceeding Rs 30,000 in India. According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, the entry-level version equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is likely to be priced at Rs 31,999. The 8GB RAM paired with 256GB storage may cost Rs 33,999, while the highest configuration featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced at Rs 36,999.

Realme 16 5G Specs And Features

The company has positioned the Realme 16 5G as India's first “Selfie Mirror Phone” due to its innovative integrated mirror within the rear camera module. This selfie mirror allows users to preview their shots in real time using the main rear cameras, enabling better composition for selfies and group photos.

The phone features a pill-shaped horizontal camera bar on the back, finished with glass, which gives it a design reminiscent of the Google Pixel 10. Realme has confirmed that the device will come with dual 50MP portrait cameras, including a 50MP Sony IMX852 rear sensor, paired with a 50MP front camera.

Powering the device is a 7,000mAh battery that supports 60W fast charging. Realme claims the battery can easily last up to two days on a single charge and has promised up to six years of battery health maintenance.

For the display, the Realme 16 5G will sport a 6.57-inch FHD+ Amoled panel with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. It will also carry an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

The smartphone measures 8.1 mm in thickness and weighs 183 grams. It will be available in two colour options: Air White and Air Black.

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