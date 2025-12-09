Poco C85 Launched With 50MP Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery — Price In India, Full Specs, Features
The Poco C85 has officially launched in India, marking the newest member of Poco’s budget C-series lineup. The device comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and features a 50MP primary camera, large 6.9-inch display, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Here’s a detailed look at Poco C85 price in India, specs, and features.
Poco C85 Price In India And Availability
Poco C85’s price in India starts at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB variant, with the 6GB+128GB model costing Rs 13,499 and the top 8GB+128GB model coming at Rs 14,499.
Thanks to a limited-time launch offer, the 4GB and 6GB versions are available at a discounted Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. The phone goes on sale immediately via Flipkart.
Poco C85 Specs And Features
At its core, the Poco C85 is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD). The smartphone runs HyperOS 2.2 based on Android 15 out of the box, with Poco promising two major Android OS upgrades and four years of security patches.
On the camera front, the Poco C85 features a 50MP primary sensor paired with a QVGA lens on the rear and an 8MP selfie shooter up front. The device houses a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging as well as 10W reverse wired charging. Poco claims the C85 can deliver over 106 hours of music playback on a single charge.
The Poco C85 gets a large 6.9-inch HD+ display panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, 810 nits peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications.
The phone also carries an IP64 dust-and-splash-resistant build and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Additional sensors include ambient light, proximity, e-compass, and accelerometer.
The Poco C85 is available in three colours: Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black.