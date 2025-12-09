Poco C85 Launched With 50MP Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery — Price In India, Full Specs, Features

At its core, the Poco C85 is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD). The smartphone runs HyperOS 2.2 based on Android 15 out of the box, with Poco promising two major Android OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

On the camera front, the Poco C85 features a 50MP primary sensor paired with a QVGA lens on the rear and an 8MP selfie shooter up front. The device houses a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging as well as 10W reverse wired charging. Poco claims the C85 can deliver over 106 hours of music playback on a single charge.

The Poco C85 gets a large 6.9-inch HD+ display panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, 810 nits peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications.

The phone also carries an IP64 dust-and-splash-resistant build and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Additional sensors include ambient light, proximity, e-compass, and accelerometer.

The Poco C85 is available in three colours: Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black.