Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch: Reno 15 Expected To Be Priced Under Rs 50,000 - Key Details

Tipster Guglani has suggested that the Reno 15 is likely to be priced under Rs 50,000 in India, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini could cost less than Rs 40,000. The Reno 15 Pro is expected to be pricier than its predecessor.

All models in the series will feature Oppo’s HoloFusion Technology and an Aerospace-Grade Aluminium frame. The phones will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart.

According to Gadgets360, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro will come in Cocoa Brown and Sunset Gold colours. The Reno 15 Pro Mini will be available in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White. The standard Reno 15 will be available in three colour options: Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Aurora Blue.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini weighs 187g, with a thickness of 7.99 mm. The Reno 15 Pro is 205g and 7.65 mm thick. The Reno 15 weighs 197g, with a thickness ranging from 7.77 mm to 7.89mm depending on the colour variant, the report mentioned.