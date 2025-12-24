Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch: Reno 15 Expected To Be Priced Under Rs 50,000 - Key Details
The series includes Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini. All models feature an Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Frame and IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for durability.
The Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to be launched in India soon. The company has not confirmed the exact date, but an update from a credible tipster suggests that the event will likely take place in early January.
According to tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the launch event of Oppo Reno 15 will take place on Jan. 8. The event is likely to start at 12 p.m. IST.
After Global, India launch is set for 8th Jan!!
Price segment is under 50K for the standard Reno 15, 40k under (Reno 15 Pro mini) and 15 Pro will get a huge jump!!
Price Increase is real!!!
According to a Gadgets360 report, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) suggested that in Europe, the Reno 15 Pro with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is expected to be priced €799 (around Rs 84,000), while the standard Reno 15 with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage is likely to cost €599 (around Rs 63,000).
The European Oppo Reno 15 Pro may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and a 6,200mAh battery with 80W charging. The Reno 15 is expected to have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 6,500mAh battery with 80W charging, the Gadgets360 report added.
Oppo Reno 15 India Price
Tipster Guglani has suggested that the Reno 15 is likely to be priced under Rs 50,000 in India, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini could cost less than Rs 40,000. The Reno 15 Pro is expected to be pricier than its predecessor.
All models in the series will feature Oppo’s HoloFusion Technology and an Aerospace-Grade Aluminium frame. The phones will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart.
According to Gadgets360, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro will come in Cocoa Brown and Sunset Gold colours. The Reno 15 Pro Mini will be available in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White. The standard Reno 15 will be available in three colour options: Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Aurora Blue.
The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini weighs 187g, with a thickness of 7.99 mm. The Reno 15 Pro is 205g and 7.65 mm thick. The Reno 15 weighs 197g, with a thickness ranging from 7.77 mm to 7.89mm depending on the colour variant, the report mentioned.