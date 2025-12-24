Apple iPhone 18 Launch Just A Few Months Away, Alongside iPhone 17e: Report
Apple may break away from its 15-year-old tradition of launching its iPhone lineup in the Fall.
Heads up Apple fans, because this is big!
Apple may break away from its 15-year-old tradition of launching its iPhone lineup in the Fall, which the Cupertino-based tech major has been doing since 2011. If the latest report is to be believed, the standard iPhone 18 may surface just a few months from now.
Apple iPhone 18 May Launch In Spring 2026, Alongside iPhone 17e
A new report claims that in 2026, the standard iPhone 18 may arrive in spring — alongside the new iPhone 17e — while the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to maintain the traditional September debut. The long-awaited iPhone Fold was anticipated to launch with the Pro lineup, but a recent report indicates it could slip to 2027.
This latest update aligns with several rumours over recent months suggesting the non-Pro iPhone (the upcoming iPhone 18) will follow a different schedule from the Pro models.
Apple’s typical iPhone release cycle involves launching all four models together in September, though occasional delays have pushed some variants to October in the year. The exception has been the iPhone SE, which followed a spring release. The same was the case with the iPhone 16e, which replaced the SE line this past spring.
Considering that Apple announced the 16e at the end of February, the iPhone 18 may well see a late February or early March launch. Notably, earlier rumours pointed in the opposite direction — that the base iPhone 18 would face a six-month delay, pushing it to spring 2027, potentially alongside the iPhone 18e.
Apple Gearing Up For iPhone 18 Production
Signs do point to an early iPhone 18 launch. According to leaker Fixed Focus Digital, trial production of the iPhone 18 is set to start as early as January, with mass production potentially beginning ahead of the Chinese Spring Festival on Feb. 17.
In contrast, iPhone 18 Pro production is slated to follow later in the year, though the report notes that its initial assembly line is already in place.
Splitting launches offers Apple distinct advantages. Primarily, it frees up more manufacturing capacity for each new model, helping the company better meet initial demand. Additionally, it distributes revenue more evenly throughout the year.