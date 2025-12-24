Apple iPhone 18 Launch Just A Few Months Away, Alongside iPhone 17e: Report

A new 9to5Mac report claims that in 2026, the standard iPhone 18 may arrive in spring — alongside the new iPhone 17e — while the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to maintain the traditional September debut. The long-awaited iPhone Fold was anticipated to launch with the Pro lineup, but a recent report indicates it could slip to 2027.

This latest update aligns with several rumours over recent months suggesting the non-Pro iPhone (the upcoming iPhone 18) will follow a different schedule from the Pro models.

Apple’s typical iPhone release cycle involves launching all four models together in September, though occasional delays have pushed some variants to October in the year. The exception has been the iPhone SE, which followed a spring release. The same was the case with the iPhone 16e, which replaced the SE line this past spring.

Considering that Apple announced the 16e at the end of February, the iPhone 18 may well see a late February or early March launch. Notably, earlier rumours pointed in the opposite direction — that the base iPhone 18 would face a six-month delay, pushing it to spring 2027, potentially alongside the iPhone 18e.